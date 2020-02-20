1st bus order for overseas market delivered in Jiangxi amid epidemic

A staff checks the exterior of a bus for export at Jiangxi Kama Business Bus Co., Ltd. at Nanchang Economic and Technological Development Zone in Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb. 19, 2020. A total of 105 buses produced by Jiangxi Kama Business Bus Co., Ltd. were sent to the Mideast market on Wednesday. This was the first bus order for overseas market delivered in Jiangxi Province since the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)