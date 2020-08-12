1st LD: 4 killed, 10 wounded in bomb attack outside police station in Afghanistan: official

FARAH, Afghanistan, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — At least four people were killed and 10 others wounded after a bomb explosion took place outside a provincial police station in Afghanistan’s western Farah province on Wednesday, a local official confirmed.

“Four people were killed and 10 others wounded were admitted to a provincial main hospital following a bomb explosion in Farah city, capital of Farah province this evening,” Dr. Abdul Jabar Shaiq from provincial health directorate told Xinhua.

The number of the casualties may change, he added.

Security forces have cordoned off the area.

The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic in Police District 4 of the city, Muhibullah Muhib from the provincial police told Xinhua.

Unofficial sources said the blast was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated a tricycle, targeting a passing convey of provincial intelligence official roughly at 6:40 p.m. local time.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Enditem