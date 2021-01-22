1st LD: 5 killed in market bomb attack in Iraq’s capital: source

BAGHDAD, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — At least five people were killed and 10 others wounded on Thursday morning in a suicide bomb attack and a bomb explosion at a marketplace in downtown Baghdad, an Iraqi Interior Ministry source told Xinhua.

A suicide bomber blew an explosive belt in Bab al-Sharji area, and a bomb explosion followed a few minutes later, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Ambulances and civilian cars have evacuated the wounded to nearby hospitals and medical centers, the source added. Enditem