1st LD: China’s new yuan loans rise in first two months

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) — China’s new yuan-denominated loans totaled 4.24 trillion yuan (about 605.7 billion U.S. dollars) during the first two months of the year, up 130.8 billion yuan year on year, central bank data showed Wednesday.

In February alone, new loans stood at 905.7 billion yuan, up 19.9 billion yuan year on year, according to the People’s Bank of China.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, rose 8.8 percent year on year to 203.08 trillion yuan at the end of February.

The M2 growth was 0.4 percentage points higher than that at the end of January and 0.8 points higher than the same period of the previous year.

The narrow measure of the money supply (M1), which covers cash in circulation plus demand deposits, rose 4.8 percent year on year to 55.27 trillion yuan by the end of last month.

The M1 growth was 4.8 percentage points higher than that at the end of January and 2.8 points higher than the same period of the previous year.

M0, the amount of cash in circulation, went up 10.9 percent year on year to 8.82 trillion yuan by the end of last month.

Newly added social financing, a measurement of funds that individuals and non-financial firms receive from the financial system, came in at 5.92 trillion yuan in the first two months, up 271.7 billion yuan from a year ago.

In February alone, new social financing reached 855.4 billion yuan, down 111.1 billion yuan from a year earlier.

Starting December 2019, treasury bonds and local government general bonds were included in total social financing statistics, said the PBOC on its website.