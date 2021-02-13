1st LD: Deal reached among U.S. senators, House Democrats, Trump’s lawyers to bypass summoning witnesses

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Top U.S. senators, Democratic House impeachment managers and former President Donald Trump’s legal team on Saturday reached a deal that will let the upper chamber of Congress bypass calling additional witnesses to testify in Trump’s second impeachment trial.

The deal came shortly after senators voted in favor of calling witnesses, a development suggesting the trial may slow down.

Democratic House impeachment managers required the Senate to subpoena Republican House lawmaker Jaime Herrera Beutler earlier on Saturday after she described a phone call that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had with Trump as the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot was unfolding, in which Trump appeared to side with rioters and said they were more “upset” over the election results than the House Republican leader.

Instead, the Senate entered a statement Beutler released on Friday night into the trial record. Enditem