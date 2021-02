TBILISI, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation on Thursday.

Gakharia said in a statement that he decided to step down because he could not reach an agreement with the ruling party over the arrest warrant issued against Nika Melia, a parliament member and head of the United National Movement opposition party.

He believed it was wrong to arrest Melia when there is a danger of political escalation in the country. Enditem