1st LD: Israeli PM, U.S. president say Israel, UAE to normalize ties

JERUSALEM, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred on Thursday to reports on a peace agreement achieved between his country and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and said it’s “a historic day.”

Israel and the UAE have agreed to normalize ties following U.S.-brokered talks, according to local media reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that a “historic peace agreement” was achieved between the two countries.

Netanyahu re-tweeted Trump’s remarks, and wrote “A historic day,” without providing further details. Enditem