1st LD: Laura Dern of “Marriage Story” wins Best Supporting Actress of 92nd Oscars

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Laura Dern took the gold statue for Best Supporting Actress for her brittle performance in “Marriage Story” at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, or Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

It’s Dern’s first Oscar win, beating out Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie.

Dern has dominated the category at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and British Academy Awards this season for her portrayal of Nora Fanshaw, a high-powered divorce lawyer in the drama film.

She had been nominated twice before for Oscars for “Rambling Rose” and “Wild.”