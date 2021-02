WASHINGTON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — U.S. Senate voted on Saturday and acquitted former President Donald Trump, concluding his second impeachment trial which is the shortest one in the U.S. history.

Seven Republican senators joined all the Democrats in the 57-43 vote, failing to reach two-thirds majority required for Trump conviction on the article of impeachment for inciting insurrection leading to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Senate impeachment proceedings took only five days. Enditem