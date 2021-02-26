1st LD: Venezuela asks EU ambassador to leave in 72 hours

CARACAS, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — The Venezuelan government on Wednesday declared the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Caracas Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa persona non grata and gave her 72 hours to leave the country.

“We have presented Mrs. Isabel Brilhante, who in recent years was the head of the European Union delegation in Venezuela, with the declaration of persona ‘non grata’,” Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

“We are doing that because the circumstances demand it,” he added, after meeting with Brilhante at the ministry’s headquarters.

According to Arreaza, the decision comes after the EU issued "55 decisions, what in the European Union or in the U.S. they call sanctions," against Venezuela.