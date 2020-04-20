1st LD Writethru: 18 soldiers killed in Taliban overnight attack in N. Afghanistan

TALUQAN, Afghanistan, April 20 (Xinhua) — Eighteen Afghan soldiers were killed and three others wounded in a Taliban attack in the country’s northern province of Takhar on Sunday night, a local official confirmed on Monday.

The clashes started at midnight after dozens of Taliban militants launched a wide offensive on a district police station and a nearby military camp in Khwaja Ghar district, Abdul Khalil Asir, provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua.

The militants who came from mountains tried to overrun the district police station and seize the control of the district, but their plan was thwarted by the security forces.

Several militants also sustained casualties based on the bloodstains on the clash site, the official noted.

The Taliban militant group has not responded to the report so far.

Violence decreased in Afghanistan after a peace deal was signed between the United States and the Taliban in Doha of Qatar as well as a joint declaration issued by the U.S. side and the Afghan government in late February.

However, sporadic clashes and fighting occur in countryside as Taliban militants have been attempting to take territory and consolidate their positions. Enditem