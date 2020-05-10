1st LD-Writethru: Chinese mainland has 260 existing COVID-19 cases, lowest since late January

The number of existing confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the Chinese mainland dropped to 260 for Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 20, said a national health official Friday.

The mainland reported no new imported cases Thursday, a first since Feb. 28, and the total number of imported cases is 1,680, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

As of Thursday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,886, including 77,993 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 4,633 people who died of the disease, according to the commission.

Also at the press conference, Mi said that China firmly supports and has decided to participate in the anti-pandemic international cooperation initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO).

China stands ready to work with the rest of the world to safeguard global public health security and fight the pandemic, according to Mi.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on April 24 announced the launch of an international cooperation initiative to accelerate the development and production of vaccines, tests and drugs for COVID-19 and ensure their equitable distribution.