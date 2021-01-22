1st LD-Writethru: Chinese shares close higher Thursday

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.07 percent, at 3,621.26 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.95 percent higher at 15,520.6 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices stood at 1.09 trillion yuan (about 167.71 billion U.S. dollars), up from 915.6 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares in the nonferrous metal and medical equipment sectors led the rise. Sichuan Western Resources Holding Co., Ltd. saw its share price surge by the daily limit of 10 percent to 3.49 yuan apiece. Shares of Dian Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd. grew 11.32 percent to close at 43.96 yuan per share.

Bucking the upward trend, stocks related to the porcelain and hotel and tourism industries were among the biggest losers.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 2.46 percent to close at 3,283.72 points. Enditem