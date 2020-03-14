1st LD Writethru: Equatorial Guinea reports first case of COVID-19: official

MALABO, March 14 (Xinhua) — The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Equatorial Guinea confirmed on Saturday the country’s first case of COVID-19.

It is an 42-year-old Equatoguinean woman who arrived on Friday in Malabo from Madrid on a flight of Ceiba international airlines.

She showed no suspicious symptoms, but was tested positive for COVID-19 during passenger screening on Saturday. Those who had contact with the case have been identified and monitored, according to the minister Salomon Nguema Owono in a statement.

Before the first case was detected, the Equatoguinean government on Thursday and Friday announced a series of measures to contain the novel coronavirus.