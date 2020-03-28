1st LD Writethru: Kenya confirms first death from COVID-19

NAIROBI, March 26 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed the death of a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry said the 66-year-old male Kenyan patient passed on on Thursday afternoon after being admitted at a Nairobi hospital.

The man who was suffering from diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13, 2020 from South Africa, the ministry said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed three more cases that tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases so far to 31.

Mercy Mwangangi, chief administrative secretary for health, said that the three cases are all female with two from Kilifi county in the coastal region and one from Nairobi.

Mwangangi revealed that the cases, aged between 30 years and 61 years, had close contacts with the previously confirmed cases.