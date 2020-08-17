1st LD Writethru: Kyrgyzstan prepares for possible COVID-19 second wave

BISHKEK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Kyrgyzstan reported on Sunday 211 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally in the country to 41,856, according to the country’s health ministry.

Twelve of all the new cases are medical workers, raising the tally of contracted medical workers to 3,030, Deputy Minister of Health Mademin Karataev said at an online meeting.

Meanwhile, two new deaths were reported over the past day, bringing the death toll nationwide to 1,495, Karataev said.

The total number of recoveries has reached 34,306, with 355 new recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, he added.

Karataev noted that the country is making all-out efforts to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19.

“Nobody can give guarantee and say that there will be a second wave or not. We are more afraid that in the autumn-winter period other seasonal respiratory diseases will begin, and we are very concerned about what kind of ‘bouquet’ will come from COVID-19 and influenza,” he said. Enditem