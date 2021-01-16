1st LD Writethru: S. Korean stocks end slightly higher on retail purchase

SEOUL, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — South Korean stocks ended slightly higher Thursday, after moving in a narrow range, on the back of the continued stock purchase by retail investors.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.64 points, or 0.05 percent, to settle at 3,149.93. Trading volume stood at 1.22 billion shares worth 23.8 trillion won (21.7 billion U.S. dollars).

The KOSPI started 0.01 percent higher and moved in and out of the negative territory throughout the session amid the continued clash between institutional and individual investors.

The main index managed to end in a positive territory as retail investors bought a net 718 billion won (653.6 million U.S. dollars) worth of stocks.

Institutional investors dumped a net 1.43 trillion won (1.3 billion U.S. dollars) worth of stocks, remaining net sellers in the stock market for five straight sessions.

Foreign investors were net buyers both in the spot and futures markets.

Large-cap shares ended mixed. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was unchanged, and the biggest automaker Hyundai Motor declined 3.1 percent. The No.1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis retreated 4.0 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.0 percent. The most-used search engine went up 1.3 percent.

The small-cap KOSDAQ added 1.16 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 980.29.

The local currency finished at 1,098.0 won versus the greenback, down 2.9 won from the previous close.

Bond prices ended lower. Yield on the liquid three-year treasury notes rose 0.9 basis points to 0.988 percent, and the return on the 10-year government bonds was up 1.5 basis point to 1.734 percent. Enditem