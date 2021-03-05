1st LD Writethru: Strong earthquake of magnitude 6 shakes central Greece

ATHENS, March 3 (Xinhua) — A strong earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale hit central Greece near the city of Larissa on Wednesday, according to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute said.

There were no reports of casualties, according to early information by local authorities.

Minor material damages have been reported so far, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

Greek seismologists revised an earlier estimate given by the German Research Center for Geosciences that the quake measured 6.3 on the Richter scale.

Tremors were felt throughout a large part of mainland Greece. Residents of towns and villages in particular close to the epicenter fled to the streets, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 16 kilometers north of Elassona town at a depth of 7.8 kilometers, according to the updated estimates.

At least three aftershocks measuring 4-4.9 on the Richter scale with epicenters in the same region followed. Enditem