1st LD Writethru: U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 11,000 — Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, April 7 (Xinhua) — The total number of deaths of COVID-19 in the United States has topped 11,000 as of 1020 a.m. Tuesday local time (1420 GMT), according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 11,008 people have died of the pandemic among 368,533 confirmed cases in the country, the CSSE said.

The state of New York has suffered the most deaths in the country, now standing at 4,758. Among other hard-hit states, New Jersey has reported 1,003 fatalities, Michigan has recorded 727 deaths, and California 388 deaths. Over 19,900 patients have recovered so far, according to the CSSE. Enditem