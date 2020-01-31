1st LD Writethru: UN chief warns against antisemitic hate crimes while commemorating Holocaust victims

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned against the recent resurgence of antisemitic attacks around the world.

At a ceremony marking the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, the UN chief said people’s solidarity in the face of hatred is needed today more than ever.

New York saw a 21 percent rise in antisemitic hate crimes in 2019, part of a trend in cities across the United States, he said, adding that the situation for Jews in Europe is worse. France saw a 74 percent increase in antisemitic attacks in 2018. In Britain, they rose by 16 percent to a record high.

There is a global crisis of antisemitic hatred, a constant stream of attacks targeting Jews, their institutions and property, the secretary-general said.

“Almost every day brings new reports of hate crimes. Many of the perpetrators are inspired by previous attacks, glorifying the assailants and creating a self-reinforcing vortex of violence,” he added.

Guterres said what when any group of people is defined as a problem, it becomes easier to commit human rights abuses and to normalize discrimination against them.

He added that combating prejudice requires leadership at all levels that fosters social cohesion and addresses the root causes of hatred. He also called for investment in all parts of society, so that all can contribute in a spirit of mutual respect.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a global memorial day on Jan. 27 designated by the United Nations in 2005 to commemorate the genocide that occurred during World War II. 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the ending of the Holocaust.

This year’s theme is “75 years after Auschwitz – Holocaust Education and Remembrance for Global Justice.”

For his part, President of the General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande called the Holocaust “the most horrific genocide in human history.”

Noting the chilling accounts of the survivors, Muhammad-Bande emphasized the need to do more to ensure an “inclusive, peaceful and harmonious global community that encourages unity in diversity.”

Pointing out that today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders, he stressed the need to educate the young about this and all heinous crimes to safeguard that the “atrocities of the Holocaust are not repeated.”

“We should always remember the victims of the Holocaust and ensure that their experiences serve as a constant reminder of the need to promote peace, harmony, tolerance, cooperation and inclusion in our collective aspirations for a more peaceful and prosperous world,” concluded the assembly president.