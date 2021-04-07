2 Chinese workers abducted from gold mine in SW Nigeria

ANKARA

At least two Chinese workers were kidnapped from a gold mine site in Nigeria’s southwestern Osun state, local media reported.

“Two Chinese Nationals, Messrs Zhao Jian, 33, and Wen ‘m’ 50, were kidnapped … on 5th April, 2021 around 4:00pm [1500GMT], by a gang of criminals,” local Vanguard website quoted on Tuesday the state’s Police Command as saying.

The criminals also shot and injured two private guards at the mining site in the Okepa/Itikan village, the police said, adding both of them were taken to the general hospital.

The police has launched an operation to rescue the abducted workers, they added.