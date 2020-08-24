2 civilians wounded in Kabul bomb attack: police

KABUL, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Two civilians were wounded after a bomb attached to a bicycle detonated in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Saturday, the capital police confirmed.

“The blast occurred at 5:17 p.m. local time in Police District 2. The two wounded were shifted to a nearest hospital. One of the wounded received life-threatening wounds,” Ferdaws Faramarz from Kabul police told Xinhua.

Police and the bomb disposal team were inspecting the site after the explosion and traffic will return to normal soon, he said.

“The explosion occurred outside the wall of a political party office in Bagh-e-Bala of Kart-e-Parwan locality. The incident triggered panic and a huge traffic jam along a four-line road,” witness Hajji Ahmad Farshad told Xinhua.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Over the past years, the capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been hit by series of terror attacks by the Taliban insurgents and militants of the Islamic State (IS) opposing the government.

Earlier on Saturday, a military officer and a civilian were killed and four people were wounded in a shooting attack and three separate sticky bomb explosions in different locations in the city. Enditem