Infosurhoy

2 dead, 1 injured in dorm shooting at Texas A&M university

0
By on News

Two women have been killed and a child was injured in a shooting incident at the Commerce campus of Texas A&M University. All classes have been canceled for the day and the campus was told to shelter in place.

2 dead, 1 injured in dorm shooting at Texas A&M university

Three gunshot victims were reported at the Pride Rock residence hall, which houses freshmen students, on Monday morning. University police were deployed to investigate. 

Students, faculty and staff were told to stay where they were until an all-clear was given, as a “precautionary measure.” All classes for the rest of the day were canceled.

The nearby Campbell school district was also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Local authorities confirmed two deaths. The third victim was taken to an area hospital and was later revealed to be a child “about 10” years of age. Their condition is stable. It remains unclear who fired the shots and why.

The main Texas A&M (for ‘Agricultural and Mechanical’) university campus is in College Station. The campus in Commerce, in northeastern Texas, is the third-largest in the state’s A&M university system; its 12,000 or so students outnumber the city’s 8,000 residents. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply