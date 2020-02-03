2 dead, 1 injured in dorm shooting at Texas A&M university

Two women have been killed and a child was injured in a shooting incident at the Commerce campus of Texas A&M University. All classes have been canceled for the day and the campus was told to shelter in place.

Three gunshot victims were reported at the Pride Rock residence hall, which houses freshmen students, on Monday morning. University police were deployed to investigate.

There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community. We will continue to share updates as they are available. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

Students, faculty and staff were told to stay where they were until an all-clear was given, as a “precautionary measure.” All classes for the rest of the day were canceled.

The nearby Campbell school district was also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Local authorities confirmed two deaths. The third victim was taken to an area hospital and was later revealed to be a child “about 10” years of age. Their condition is stable. It remains unclear who fired the shots and why.

President of Texas A&M Commerce speaks about gunshot deaths of 2 people in a residence hall. Police chief says no threats remains to anyone on campus. 2 adult females dead, a small child hospitalized with unknown injuries pic.twitter.com/KK4HWuSviO — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) February 3, 2020

The main Texas A&M (for ‘Agricultural and Mechanical’) university campus is in College Station. The campus in Commerce, in northeastern Texas, is the third-largest in the state’s A&M university system; its 12,000 or so students outnumber the city’s 8,000 residents.

