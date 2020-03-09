2 dead, 14 injured after jeepney rear-ends dump truck in Philippines

MANILA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Two people died and 14 others were injured after a passenger jeepney rear-ended a dump truck late Wednesday night in Pasig City in Metro Manila, police said.

Police said the crash happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday while the speeding jeepney, travelling along a highway in Pasig City, collided with a dump truck stalled on the road while trying to speed past another dump truck, police said.

Police added the injured passengers were taken to a hospital where two were declared dead.

The elongated, flatbed passenger jeepneys are the most popular mode of public transport in the Philippines. These iconic vehicles have been plying the Philippine streets after the second world war.

However, many accidents in the country are blamed on these poorly maintained vehicles that are made up of second-hand car parts.

There is an ongoing government effort to modernize the jeepneys and remove the rickety and old jeepneys from the streets.