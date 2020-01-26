2 dead, several injured in cigar lounge shooting outside Chicago — police

CHICAGO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — A shooting incident occurred at a cigar lounge outside the U.S. city of Chicago on Friday night, leaving two dead and several others injured, authorities have said.

According to a statement posted on Facebook by local police, the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. (0400 GMT Saturday) at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle, 40 km west of downtown Chicago.

The shooter, a 51-year-old woman, shot three men before turning the gun on herself. The woman and one of the men died at the scene, while the two injured were sent to local hospitals, where their conditions are unclear.

The incident is now under investigation, according to police.