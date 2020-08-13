2 die in violence over Facebook post in south India

At least two persons died and many injured, including policemen, in intense violence that erupted overnight in Bengaluru – the capital city of India’s southern state Karnataka, confirmed a local cop on Wednesday morning.

Following the violence, curfew has been imposed in parts of the city where violence erupted over a Facebook post laced with communal remarks. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the city warning people against gathering on streets or roads.

On Tuesday night, as the Facebook post went viral on the social platform, a huge mob gathered and attacked a local police station and the residence of a state lawmaker belonging to the main opposition party the Indian National Congress (INC).

Local Media reports said that the person identified as Naveen whose social media post sparked the vandalism has been arrested.

Members of a particular community allegedly pelted stones, burnt vehicles and attacked police, after being enraged over the derogatory post by Naveen, a close relative of Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, the INC lawmaker of the Pulakeshi Nagar area.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant was quoted as saying “Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police injured in clashes that broke out over an alleged inciting social media post in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas.”