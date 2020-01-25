2 drug traffickers arrested in N. Afghan province

KABUL, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Police in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province arrested two drug traffickers, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Friday.

“The individuals, hiding the drugs inside loads in a truck being driven from Baghlan to national capital of Kabul, were arrested in a security checkpoint in provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri and taken to custody,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Afghanistan Counter-Narcotic Police (CNPA) seized 14.5 kg of heroin and confiscated the vehicle.

Further investigation is underway.

The CNPA has also arrested two drug traffickers along with 79 kg of hashish in Baghlan, some 180 km north of the Afghan, in early this month.