2 Ghanaian boxers seal Tokyo 2020 qualification

ACCRA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Two Ghanaian boxers have picked slots for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Suleman Tetteh, a flyweight boxer and Samuel Takyi, a featherweight boxer, booked their places in the Olympics at the end of the African boxing qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal on Monday.

With this qualification, Ghana has thus seen an improvement in the 2016 Games held in Brazil, which saw only one boxer represented the West African nation at the multi-sport competition.

Ghana will be hoping to grab more slots for the Olympic Games when boxers who failed to secure places at the African qualifier have been given an opportunity in another qualifier scheduled for Paris, France in May.