2 injured in missile debris in Riyadh

RIYADH, March 29 (Xinhua) — Saudi Civil Defense announced on Sunday that two civilians in Riyadh sustained minor injuries by the falling of debris of an intercepted missile shot by Yemen’s Houthis.

The Civil Defence Spokesperson Mohammed Al-Hammadi said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency that the civilians were slightly injured due to the falling of the intercepted missile’s debris as it exploded in mid-air over residential districts.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen Turki A Malki said in a statement on Sunday that Houthi militia launched two missiles from Sa’adah and Sanaa in Yemen toward civilians and civilian objects in Riyadh and Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

The Royal Saudi Air Defense intercepted and destroyed the ballistic missiles at 23:23 local time (2023 GMT), while no death reported, he said.

The spokesperson said that “this villainous attack does not target Saudi Arabia, but the international solidarity, especially under such difficult and bitter conditions in which the world unites in combatting the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.”

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to apply and implement all decisive and deterrent measures to neutralize and destroy such ballistic capabilities to protect civilians as well as regional and international security, he added.