2 IS militants arrested in E. Afghanistan

ASADABAD, Afghanistan, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Two Islamic State (IS) militants were held in a search operation in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Kunar, the military said Thursday.

“Two IS terrorist group members, who have been involved in kidnapping, spreading warning of death and fear among the public and asking people for money, have been arrested in Narang district, Kunar province during a recent operation,” Afghan army’s 201 Selaab Corps said in a statement.

The arrestees were handed over to the National Directorate of Security, the country’s national intelligence agency, the statement said.

A motorcycle has also been confiscated during the operation, said the source. Enditem