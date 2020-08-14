2 Japanese doctors indicted over euthanizing woman with terminal ALS

TOKYO, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Japanese prosecutors on Thursday indicted two doctors for allegedly euthanizing at her request a terminally ill 51-year-old woman with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The two doctors, Yoshikazu Okubo, 42, the operator of a medical clinic in Natori City in Miyagi Prefecture and Naoki Yamamoto, 43, a doctor working in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward were arrested in July.

They were arrested for allegedly administering a lethal dose of a barbiturate sedative to Yuri Hayashi, 51, at her home and at her request in Kyoto Prefecture last November.

Hayashi had, since 2011, been suffering from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive, neurological degenerative disease that renders patients paralyzed.

Prior to her death, Hayashi is believed to have transferred 1.3 million yen (12,180 U.S. dollars) to Yamamoto’s bank account, according to investigative sources.

Around a month before her death, Okubo is believed to have bought the barbiturate sedative medication that was found in her system after her death.

The pair are believed to have visited Hayashi at her apartment in Kyoto on Nov. 30, posing as her acquaintances.

After the two doctors left after paying her a 10-minute visit, a caretaker said he found Hayashi unconscious.

Investigators said that Okubo had begun communicating with Hayashi though direct messages on Twitter around 11 months prior to her death.

During these texts it is believed that fees and logistics for her being euthanized, a crime in Japan, were discussed.

“I don’t know why I have to live with such a body,” Hayashi wrote online before her death.

Due to the severity of her ALS, she had to use a device that enabled her to write using a computer by detecting her eye movements.

The Kyoto District Public Prosecutors Office on Thursday indicted the two doctors on charges of homicide with consent. Enditem