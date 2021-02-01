2 killed, 1 injured in blast in Kabul

KABUL, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Two people were killed and another injured in a blast hitting a vehicle in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz said.

The blast targeted a Ranger-type vehicle in Jangalak locality of Police District 7 at around 12:10 p.m. local time. A security personnel and a civilian were killed and another security personnel was injured, the spokesman said.

Police and army personnel often drive Ranger-type vehicles in Afghanistan.

This is the second blast targeting vehicles in Kabul since Monday morning.

The first blast struck a Land Cruiser jeep of an official with the state ministry for peace affairs at 7:30 a.m. local time in Police District 10, destroying the vehicle but causing no casualties, police said. Enditem