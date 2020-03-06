2 killed, 10 injured after multi-storey building collapses in S. Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, March 5 (Xinhua) — A multi-storey residential building collapsed in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Thursday, leaving two people dead and 10 others injured, local media reported.

According to the reports, several people have also been trapped under the debris of the building located in Rizvia Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi.

Rescue teams have shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. Rescue personnel and local people are working to remove debris and pull out the trapped people.

A local resident told media that there were five storeys in the building which was built two years ago.

The building collapsed after the owner of the building started construction of another storey which violated the approved plan.

Several vehicles and an adjacent building were also damaged after the building buckled.