2 killed, 30 injured as high-speed passenger train derails in Italy (PHOTOS)

A high-speed passenger train has crashed in Italy, with its engine and some cars running off the tracks. Two railway workers were killed, including the driver, and dozens of passengers were injured.

The train derailed shortly after 5:30am local time on Thursday in northern Italy’s Lodi Province, when it was travelling from Milan to Salerno. The driver and a railway worker were killed, local media reported, citing emergency services. At least 30 people sustained injuries, which were described as not severe.

It is not clear what caused the derailment, which led to the engine and at least two passenger cars being overturned, according to reports.

Firefighters and medics were deployed to the scene. Railroad traffic on the line has been suspended, and all trains have been rerouted to other lines.

