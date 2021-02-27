2 killed, 468 arrested in Niger’s post-election violence

NIAMEY, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — At least two people, including a member of the national guard, were killed and 468 others were arrested in violence that erupted in Niger following the second round of presential elections earlier this week, Minister of Interior and Security Alkache Alhada said on Thursday.

Violence erupted on Tuesday after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Mohamed Bazoum, the candidate of the Nigerian Party for Democracy and Socialism, the winner in Sunday’s second round of voting with 55.75 percent of the vote against Mahamane Ousmane of the Democratic and Republican Renewal, with 44.25 percent of the vote.

Since the announcement of the provisional overall results in the presidential run-off, opposition supporters have protested violently in Niamey, Zinder and Dosso, erecting barricades, burning tires and opposing law enforcement.

Alhada also confirmed the destruction of public and private infrastructure during the violence. Enditem