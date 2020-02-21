2 killed, 7 injured in major car crash in east London

LONDON, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — A major car pile-up involving eight vehicles killed two people and injured seven others on Thursday in east London, local media reported.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Squirrels Heath road at 1:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) following reports of the traffic accident.

London firefighters freed three people trapped in their cars, as paramedics worked to help the injured, according to the London-based Evening Standard newspaper.

Despite their efforts, a man and a woman were pronounced dead at scene. Enditem