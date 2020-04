TEHRAN, April 22 (Xinhua) — Two people on board a training plane, which crashed in northern Iran on Wednesday, were killed, Iran’s Labor News Agency (ILNA) reported.

The two-man training plane belonged to the Iranian police and crashed near Salmanshahr city in Iran’s northern Mazandaran province, on its route to the capital Tehran, according to the report, citing Iran’s Red Crescent Society.

No details about the identity of the victims and the cause of the incident are available so far. Enditem