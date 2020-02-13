2 Lebanese soldiers killed, 3 injured when hunting stolen car

BEIRUT, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Two members of the Lebanese army were killed on Sunday and three injured while they were on a mission to hunt for a stolen car in Hermel town in the northeast of Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

Members of Army Intelligence were fired upon while they were carrying out their mission, the report quoted a statement by the army as saying.

Meanwhile, one of the men who opened fire was killed and the driver of the car was arrested.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab slammed the attack against the Lebanese army, saying that it targets Lebanon’s stability.

The Lebanese army secures the safety for Lebanon and any attack on the army constitutes an attack on the Lebanese people, he said.