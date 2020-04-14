2 men arrested on the death of a Florida student during a suspected shoe robbery

Two 19-year-old men were arrested on Saturday in a suspected shoe heist in the murder of a high school senior from Miami-Dade.

Andrea Camps Lacayo was shot dead on Tuesday after selling three pairs of sneakers for $ 935 with her boyfriend Sergio Berben, the Miami-Dade police say. The couple were there to meet with one of the suspects, George Walton, who said he wanted to try the shoes on before buying them.

Picture: Adrian Cosby and George Walton. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

Berben resisted and told Walton he wanted to see the money first, the police said.

At that moment, the second suspect, Adrian Cosby, approached the couple’s jeep and reportedly shot them. Berben set off to get medical help, and Lacayo was later pronounced dead in a hospital.

An autopsy explained Lacayo’s cause of death after a gunshot wound to the pelvis and abdomen, said the police.

Walton and Cosby were arrested on Saturday for second degree murder, attempted murder and robbery using a lethal weapon.

According to an affidavit, Walton admitted a plan to rob Berben’s shoes. Cosby also told the police that before he escaped, he shot the jeep driver, Berben, once.

According to court records, Cosby was ordered to remain in custody on Sunday without murder charges. Walton should appear in court on Monday.

None of the men’s public defenders immediately responded to a request for further information from NBC News Monday.