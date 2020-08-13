2 million Thais to become jobless due to pandemic-related economic downturn: expert

BANGKOK, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — As many as 2 million people in Thailand are forecast to become jobless later this year and early next year under a pandemic-related economic downturn, said a university rector on Thursday.

University of Thai Chamber of Commerce Rector Thanawat Pholvichai quoted the university’s Center for Economics and Business Forecasting as saying up to 2 million employees are forecast to lose their jobs between the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year due to the sustained economic slumps in the pandemic situation.

Large-sized factory owners, small- and medium-sized entrepreneurs and other business operators are predicted to lay off a large number of employees to cut their manufacturing costs.

The manufacturing sector will likely remain in lack of liquidities, which might force some to discontinue the employment of their workers and others to go out of business, according to the university rector.

Thanawat advised the Bank of Thailand and all other banks to promptly provide soft loans for the cash-strapped manufacturers and business operators to avert the predicted joblessness among their employees.

He endorsed the government’s plans to spend some 400 billion to 600 billion baht (about 12.88 billion to 19.32 billion U.S. dollars) in funding for measures to stimulate the country’s economy and help people keep their jobs. Enditem