2 missiles fired on US troops intercepted in Iraq

ANBAR, Iraq

Missile defense batteries have intercepted a rocket attack on the Ain al-Assad base in the west of Iraq, which hosts U.S. troops, an Iraqi army source said on Tuesday.

The Iraqi officer who spoke to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity said that Patriot missiles intercepted two rockets launched towards the Ain al-Assad base west of the al-Ramadi city.

On Monday, Washington deployed Patriot missile defense batteries in bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq, in Ain al-Assad base and Harir base in Erbil.

Recently, U.S. soldiers in Iraq came under rocket attacks that Washington blames on Iranian-backed militias in the country.

So far, the Baghdad has not commented on the Patriot defense batteries’ deployment.

Following the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, the Iraqi parliament in January demanded the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Iraq.

* Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara