2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Palestine

RAMALLAH, March 25 (Xinhua) — Palestine on Wednesday declared that two new cases of COVID-19 tested positive, bringing the total number of the infected in its territories to 62.

The two new cases are a woman whose mother recently returned to Palestine from the United States with the virus, and another woman in her 60s living in the village of Biddo, near the city of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian government spokesperson Ibrahim Milhem.

Both women were moved to a quarantined hospital, he said.

Of the total cases, two are in Gaza Strip and 16 who have recovered and sent to home quarantine.

Milhem said that the Palestinian Health Ministry has carried out a total of 4,702 tests in Palestine since the outbreak of the deadly virus, most of which came out negative.