2 policemen shot dead by gunmen in south Nigeria

ABUJA, March 3 (Xinhua) — Two policemen were shot dead by unknown gunmen who attacked two checkpoints in Nigeria’s southern state of Cross River on Wednesday, said police authorities.

Another police officer was injured during the attacks in the Obubra local government area of the state, said Irene Ugbo, a spokesperson for the police.

The gunmen suddenly opened fire upon reaching the checkpoints, said Ugbo who declined to give more details of the attacks.

An investigation has been launched into the attacks by the police, said the spokesperson. Enditem