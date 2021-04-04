2 rockets hit air base in Iraq’s Salahudin province

BAGHDAD, April 4 (Xinhua) — Two rockets on Sunday landed near an Iraqi military air base in Iraq’s Salahudin province north of capital Baghdad, the Iraqi military said.

A statement by the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said that the rockets landed at 12:15 p.m. local time (0915 GMT) at the edge of Balad air base, some 90 km north of Baghdad, without causing casualties.

The rockets were fired from al-Dojama, an area located across the Tigris River in the neighboring Diyala province, the statement said, adding that the air base houses Iraqi jet fighters.

Balad is the largest military air base in Iraq and still houses some U.S. experts and advisers. The U.S. troops withdrew more than a year ago after the base came under a series of rocket attacks by unidentified militias.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops across Iraq, as well as the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone, have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks. Enditem