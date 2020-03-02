2 rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq’s Baghdad

BAGHDAD, March 1 (Xinhua) — At least two rockets fired overnight at the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, an Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.

The incident took place around midnight when unknown militants fired the rockets at the zone, which houses some of the main Iraqi government offices and the U.S. embassy, the official told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Sirens were heard in the zone, as the rockets landed on empty area and caused no casualty, the source said.

The heavily fortified Green Zone has been frequently targeted by insurgents’ mortar and rocket attacks. The roughly 10-square-km zone is located on the west bank of the Tigris River, which bisects the Iraqi capital.