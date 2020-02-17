2 Russians flee virus quarantine, in dismay at hospitals

Two Russian women escaped from quarantine in separate breakouts after they were kept in isolation over coronavirus fears.

One of the patients said she had jumped through the window of her hospital ward after discovering she was pregnant while in quarantine.

The second woman revealed how she had hacked an electronic door lock and run away from hospital in St Petersburg.

Both women said they had fled their wards after enduring poor conditions and unhelpful doctors, fearing they would be infected with the virus in hospital.

The first woman, who revealed her escape on Instagram under the name GuzelNeder, said she was summoned to hospital after her son came down with a cough and a 99F fever.

The family had recently been in China, where the outbreak began, and doctors ordered both the mother and son to be screened for coronavirus.

The hospital promised test results within three days, then extended it to five, while the boy responded to treatment with medication and an inhalator.

When she tried to press for results she was obstructed by hospital personnel, she said.

Meanwhile, she grew concerned about lax procedures after seeing medical personnel come to the isolation area without masks or throwing their protective clothing on the floor.

On the fifth day she felt ill and asked her husband to bring a home pregnancy test – which showed she was expecting another child.

Her husband argued with medics that she and their son should be released because of her pregnancy, but doctors said they had to be held for 14 days.

‘My son was hysterical,’ she wrote. ‘There was no exit for us other than to leave the hospital without authorisation, through the window.’

Police later questioned her at home, but no charges have been reported. ‘Everyone in my family is alive and healthy, thank God,’ she wrote.

The second woman, Alla Ilyina, said in her own Instagram post that she had come down with a sore throat several days after returning to St Petersburg.

Like the first woman, she had recently been in Hainan, a tropical region of China which is popular with Russian tourists.

Ilyina called emergency services who brought her to a hospital for coronavirus testing, promising to let her go after 24 hours, she said.

The next day she was told she tested negative for the virus, but was informed she had to remain quarantined for two weeks.

Ilyina said she had no shampoo, no Wi-Fi, a waste basket that was never emptied and a door secured by an electronic lock.

She wrote on her account: ‘I had a sore throat but there was no fever. They took me to Botkina Hospital saying it would be just for one day.

‘Three days later doctors said my tests were okay but extended the quarantine for another two weeks.

‘I decided to escape the same day.’

She said: ‘I managed to short circuit the door lock and fled the hospital. My knowledge of physics came in handy.’

Ilyina said she had not heard from police or the hospital about her escape, leading her to believe there was no danger.

‘No-one called to ask what I was doing during the last week. If I was infected, the half of the city would have already been diagnosed with coronavirus,’ she said.

However, reports last night said the hospital had reported her escape to the police who could launch a criminal investigation.

Only two cases of the virus have been confirmed in Russia.

Nonetheless, authorities have taken drastic measures to stop it spreading and have hospitalised hundreds of people who returned from China.

Russia has also closed its land border with China and suspended most rail traffic between the countries.