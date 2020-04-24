2 soldiers killed, 3 others wounded in Philippine leftist rebel attack

MANILA, April 22 (Xinhua) — Two soldiers have been killed and three others wounded in an attack by suspected leftist rebels in Aurora province on the main island of Luzon, spokesman for the Philippine military said on Wednesday.

The Philippine Army Major and spokesman of the seventh Infantry Division Armado Gutierrez said the ambush occurred on Tuesday in a village in a landlocked town in Aurora province, southeast of Manila.

Gutierrez said the troops were headed to the village to provide security for a government team distributing financial aid to villagers affected by the novel coronavirus lockdown.

“Upon arrival at the village, the soldiers received information from the locals about the presence of armed bandits near their location,” Gutierrez said.

He said the troops went to the location to check out the reported presence of New People’s Army (NPA) rebels. However, the rebels fired at the soldiers on the way to the reported location.

The fight lasted about an hour and the government military forced the NPA gunmen to escape to different directions.

The NPA rebels have been fighting the government since 1969, making the group one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies. They concentrate their attacks in rural areas and small-scale skirmishes with the military.

The NPA strength is estimated at 3,500, a number significantly lower than its peak strength of around 25,000 in the 1980s. Enditem