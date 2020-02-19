2 soldiers killed in Nigeria: police

LAGOS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Two Nigerian soldiers were killed and another one seriously injured following an attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Barkin Ladi area of central north state of Plateau, police said Wednesday.

Obah Ogaba, the police spokesperson for Plateau State, who confirmed the incident to reporters in Jos, the state capital, said the gunmen ambushed security personnel of Sector Five, killing two soldiers and injuring one on Sunday.

“Soldiers were attacked and two were killed and this is the major concern here,” he said.

A security source however added that some soldiers who were angered by the incident gave the community two days to provide their attackers who on Tuesday allegedly raided the area and burnt down scores of houses.