2 Turkish soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Syria’s Idlib

ANKARA, March 4 (Xinhua) — Two Turkish soldiers were killed and six others wounded in Syrian’s northwestern province of Idlib, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

“As a result of the fire opened by the regime (Syrian government) to our elements in the Operation Spring Shield area, two of our hero gun mates were martyred and six were injured,” said the ministry in a statement, noting that the Turkish attacks continue against the Syrian forces.

Turkish army has “neutralized” 3,136 Syrian elements since the start of Operation Spring Shield in the Idlib region, said the statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” to imply the people in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Three Syrian airplanes, eight helicopters, three drones, eight air defense systems, 151 tanks, 47 howitzers, two vehicles and 12 anti-tanks were destroyed.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield in the wake of the killing of 34 Turkish soldiers by Syrian forces on Feb. 27, according to the Turkish defense ministry.

Wednesday’s incident brought to 59 the death toll of Turkish soldiers in Idlib since last month.