2 wounded in Afghan capital bomb attack: witness

KABUL, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — At least two civilians were wounded after a bomb attack targeted a government vehicle in central Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, a witness said.

“The explosion occurred during the morning rush hour. The targeted four-wheel-drive belonging to a counter-narcotic directorate of the Ministry of Interior was destroyed by the force of the blast. The wounded were employees of the agency,” witness Mohammad Zafar told Xinhua.

The nature of the explosion was not immediately clear, he said.

Ferdaus Faramarz, a Kabul police spokesman, confirmed the incident.

He said a team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the capital police was investigating the case and details will be shared with the media afterward.

Over the past months, big Afghan cities have witnessed a spate of terror attacks by the Taliban insurgents and Islamic State (IS) outfit. Enditem